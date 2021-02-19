COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa Covid-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave

February 19 2021 - 08:24

New Zealand vaccinators receive Covid-19 jab ahead of formal rollout

New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend.

The group chosen for the test run were vaccinators who will be administering the inoculation to border and quarantine staff from Saturday.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said the test run gave vaccinators the opportunity to handle the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which requires ultra-low temperature storage.