COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Africa Covid-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave
February 19 2021 - 08:24
New Zealand vaccinators receive Covid-19 jab ahead of formal rollout
New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend.
The group chosen for the test run were vaccinators who will be administering the inoculation to border and quarantine staff from Saturday.
Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said the test run gave vaccinators the opportunity to handle the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which requires ultra-low temperature storage.
February 19 2021 - 07:30
Africa COVID-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave
Africa's reported COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000 on Friday, a fraction of those reported on other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.
The continent's reported deaths, at 100,354, compare favourably with North America, which has registered more than half a million, and Europe, which is approaching 900,000, a Reuters tally shows.
But deaths are rising sharply across Africa, driven by its southern region, especially economic powerhouse South Africa, which accounts for nearly half. South Africa was ravaged by a second wave caused by a more contagious variant that has jammed up casualty wards.
"The increased number (of infections) has led to many severe cases and some of the countries really found it quite difficult to cope," Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the immunisation programme at the World Health Organization's Africa office, told Reuters.
-REUTERS