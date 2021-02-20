COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US administers 59.6m doses of Covid-19 vaccines

February 20 2021 - 09:49

UK insurers estimate to pay up to 2.5bn pounds for coronavirus

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said on Saturday insurers are likely to pay up to 2.5bn pounds ($3.50bn) for Covid-19 insurance claims incurred in 2020.

The latest estimates include 2bn pounds for Covid-19 business interruption claims and 500m pounds for Covid-19 related protection insurance claims, travel insurance claims and other general insurance products.