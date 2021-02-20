Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Taiwan's government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca PLC's Covid-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered as soon as within seven days of arrival.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca and 4.76 million doses from the COVAX global vaccine programme.

Emergency-use authorisation was granted on Saturday morning, and assuming the paperwork is in order, the first shots can begin with a week of arrival, Food and Drug Administration director-general Wu Shou-mei told reporters.

The first batch of 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccines provided by COVAX could begin arriving next week.