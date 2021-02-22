South Africa

Friend allegedly kills friend at unruly ‘after tears’ event

22 February 2021 - 08:24 By TimesLIVE
Police vehicles were pelted with stones when officers tried to break up an 'after tears' event near Witbank on the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Spinning, attacking police officers and vehicles and a fatal shooting.

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear before the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Monday after he allegedly shot his 24-year-old friend who later succumbed to the gunshot wound in hospital.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the shooting took place at about 2pm on Saturday at Clewer near Witbank when the pair argued after attending a funeral.

The suspect transported the injured victim in his vehicle and handed him over to paramedics who were near a shopping complex in the area, then vanished.

On Sunday, he handed himself over to police and brought the firearm with him.

Community members had become unruly after the funeral, said Hlathi, staging an “after tears” event that involving spinning cars, not wearing masks and not practising social distancing.

“The community did not want to heed the call by police when they were urged to stop their activities. This is a worrying factor as their conduct depicted a degree of lawlessness and danger.

“A police officer who tried to engage with the community regarding their actions was manhandled and vulgar words were used against him for carrying out his duties.

“As if that was not obscene enough, police vehicles were pelted with beer bottles at the same event.”

Police in Mpumalanga are warning the public to abide by the laws. Under the current level of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, no-one is permitted to conduct after tears events and parties.

