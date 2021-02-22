Friend allegedly kills friend at unruly ‘after tears’ event

Spinning, attacking police officers and vehicles and a fatal shooting.

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear before the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Monday after he allegedly shot his 24-year-old friend who later succumbed to the gunshot wound in hospital.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the shooting took place at about 2pm on Saturday at Clewer near Witbank when the pair argued after attending a funeral.

The suspect transported the injured victim in his vehicle and handed him over to paramedics who were near a shopping complex in the area, then vanished.

On Sunday, he handed himself over to police and brought the firearm with him.