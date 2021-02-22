South Africa

Mabuyakhulu and co-accused are no shows as R28m jazz festival corruption trial is postponed

22 February 2021 - 11:41
KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu at the Durban Commercial Crime Court during a previous court appearance on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu at the Durban Commercial Crime Court during a previous court appearance on charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

It was a case of Monday blues in the Durban high court as the almost decade-long R28m failed jazz festival corruption case against ANC deputy KwaZulu-Natal chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and 15 other individuals and companies was postponed again.

In a case that has played out since 2018, the matter was adjourned for trial to September 6.

It proceeded in absentia of Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused as the court heard they had been excused from Monday’s proceedings.

The accused in the case are Mabuyakhulu, former economic development department head Desmond Golding and event organisers Ceaser Mkhize, Mabheleni Ntuli, Basil Ninela and his wife Brenda, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Njabulo Mkhize.

They are facing charges of fraud‚ corruption and money laundering relating to the multi-million figure paid by the provincial government in 2012 for the North Sea Jazz Festival to have been held in 2013‚ but which never happened.

Durban businessman Ntuli and Mabuyakhulu had previously been cited among the five main roleplayers in the matter.

Zandile Gumede and Mike Mabuyakhulu told to step aside

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has asked that former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and deputy provincial chairman Mike Mabuyakhulu step aside from their ...
Politics
5 months ago

The other main roleplayers are Golding‚ Mkhize‚ who is the owner of Soft Skills Communications‚ Maqhoboza Traders and Shaka Holding‚ and Zungu‚ a member of Soft Skills Communications and sole member of Ishashalazi Production.

The accused face 77 counts of money laundering, corruption and fraud over the payments, of which Mabuyakhulu allegedly benefited R330,000.

They were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime unit in February 2018.

The court heard the bail of the accused would be extended until trial, which has been set down for a month until October 8.

According to the indictment‚ the concept of the jazz festival was proposed to the KwaZulu-Natal economic development and tourism department by a Netherlands-based company‚ MPM Productions and International Projects.

The company was solely established to bring the North Sea Jazz Festival to SA from the Netherlands.

The department allegedly agreed to fund it on condition the Dutch company formed a joint venture with a local company‚ Soft Skills Communications‚ which‚ according to the indictment‚ is owned by Mkhize.

However‚ according to the Hawks‚ the agreement was allegedly altered by the department and the local company without the knowledge of the Dutch partners.

When the change was discovered‚ Netherlands-based Mojo Concerts BV‚ the intellectual property owners of the festival‚ cancelled the agreement with Soft Skills Communications.

Mabuyakhulu, who was aligned to the CR17 campaign‚ is out on R50‚000 bail.

The trial will be heard in the Durban magistrate’s court to accommodate the large number of accused and media personnel surrounding the high-profile corruption case.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lengthy postponement in Free State asbestos tender fraud case

It will be a lengthy wait before ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule and his co-accused confirm or deny their ...
News
3 days ago

ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu loses bid to quash corruption and money-laundering charges

Provincial ANC heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu has failed in his attempt to quash corruption and money laundering charges he is facing relating to a ...
Politics
1 year ago

'I'm fine‚' says ANC official as homes and luxury cars are seized by state

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) — armed with a preservation order — was knocking on the door of ANC ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. It's over: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family World
  4. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  5. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
X