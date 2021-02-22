South Africa

WATCH | Mixed emotions for Tshegofatso Pule’s family as alleged murder mastermind appears in dock

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
22 February 2021 - 15:00

Tshegofatso Pule’s boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday. He is accused of being the mastermind behind Pule’s murder when she was heavily pregnant. 

Police said Shoba was arrested at his home on February 18 for his alleged involvement in Pule’s murder. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed Shoba was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

This comes days after Muzikayise Malephane was sentenced to 20 years in prison on February 17 for his part in Pule’s murder. He said he killed Pule after fetching her from Shoba’s house under the pretence of being an e-hailing taxi driver.

Pule’s family gathered in court wearing T-shirts with the words “Justice for Tshegofatso”.

Tumisang Katake, her uncle, said he was relieved Shoba had been arrested.

“I can only hope we recover as time goes on, but it’s going to be a very difficult journey for us,” he said.

“We don’t know why he would commit such an offence. We don’t know what could have driven him to do it besides Tshegofatso’s pregnancy.”

The case involving Shoba was postponed to March 1 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

