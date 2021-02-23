WATCH | Wings of empowerment: Young pilot delivers vital PPE while empowering women in aviation

Kelly Slingers is a relief pilot and the founder of the Plane Project. She spends her days collecting and donating much-needed PPE to front-line workers or holding workshops that motivate the youth from all over the world to pursue a career in aviation — as someone once did for her.

“I have a passion for flying and a passion for helping people. I'm so grateful that I've found a way to do both,” said Slingers.

Slingers used to be employed by Eagle Air in Pretoria but quit her job to take on the Plane Project full time.

“The Plane Project was born out of the desire to help those that need it the most and when lockdown happened, we were able to extend our aim to help front-line workers get the required PPE that they need to fight the pandemic.”

Slingers said that helping people has never been a difficult job. “Anyone can do it, it isn't as hard as it looks.”