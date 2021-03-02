South Africa

Witness repeatedly resisted Omotoso’s advances, court hears

02 March 2021 - 10:35 By Devon Koen
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso during an appearance in the high court.
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso during an appearance in the high court.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

A Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) woman told the Eastern Cape High Court how she repeatedly declined advances after rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso took an interest in her during a crusade in the city.

During her testimony on Monday, Wendy Mahole, 26, of Gqeberha, said she held her ground and repeatedly told the court what Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, and another woman only referred to as Fezeka, had allegedly done to coax her into performing sexual acts on Omotoso.

Painting a picture of how Omotoso and his alleged henchwomen operated, Mahole said while she was not physically sexually assaulted, the way in which Omotoso treated her made her feel too uncomfortable to be in the same room as him.

The case continues. 

For more on the story, visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Omotoso witness says she was ousted after refusing to continue with ‘appointments’

After months of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso, Hlubikazi Faleni was ousted from his Durban ...
News
3 weeks ago

Victims of crime should be offered alternatives to taking on new identities in witness protection: Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered the director of the office for witness protection to issue a written apology to the state's star ...
News
2 months ago

More delays plague pastor Timothy Omotoso's rape and trafficking trial

The protracted trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso continues to be plagued by delays after the defence brought a new application to strike oral ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...
Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
X