South Africa

Woman turns bus shelter into her home

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter
04 March 2021 - 10:51
An unidentified woman has set up home in a bus stop in Western Road, Central, even using the fence of an old age home as her closet. Several attempts to get her to move have failed.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

A woman’s makeshift home at a bus shelter in Central, Gqeberha, has caused endless issues for frustrated residents now living as her neighbours.

For almost two months the woman, thought to be in her 30s, has been coming “home” to the bus stop on the corner of Western Road and Deare Street, where she has set up a bed-like structure and decorated her makeshift home with items collected from rubbish bins.

For the residents at Cuylerholme Mansions, an old age home in Central, her presence has become too much to bear.

