Cutting-edge robotic system puts surgery back on table at Eastern Cape hospital

In an effort to put elective and some life-saving procedures back on the map after taking a back seat due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Life St George’s Hospital has acquired a state-of-the-art robotic surgical system valued at R20m.

Doctors at the Gqeberha hospital performed two highly successful surgeries on cancer patients on Wednesday.

The da Vinci SI robotic surgical system, which arrived in the city last week, allows specialist urologists to access advanced robotic, computer and optical technologies to assist in performing minimally invasive surgery.

