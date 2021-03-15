COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid data collection shows us the way ahead

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 903 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 006 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 65 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 51 326 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/mixR3dFCzY pic.twitter.com/vYal3BOoq6