Comic creators aim to toon youngsters into Covid-19 facts
‘Planet Divoc-91’ aims to dispel myths about the virus and give young people access to professionals
14 March 2021 - 15:59
While conducting research for his contribution to a global online comic series inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, a South African storyteller and researcher discovered young people were sceptical, distrustful and felt a lack of transparency when it came to vaccines.
Nabeel Petersen, director of Interfer, a Cape Town-based company focused on storytelling and research, is now helping young adults make sense of the pandemic through his contribution to Planet Divoc-91, a satirical sci-fi webcomic based on a fictional pandemic on another planet...
