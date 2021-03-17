Gqeberha furore: One week left to object

There is one week left before the closing date for objections to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega.

The name changes continue to be a hot topic in SA, and those who want the new names reversed have until Thursday next week to object.

The objections include the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

