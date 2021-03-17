South Africa

Gqeberha furore: One week left to object

Those opposed to name change have until March 25 to present views

17 March 2021 - 08:56 By Michael Kimberley
The Donkin Reserve in Gqeberha. There are only a few days left to lodge objections to Port Elizabeth's new name
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN

There is one week left before the closing date for objections to the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha and Uitenhage to Kariega.     

The name changes continue to be a hot topic in SA, and those who want the new names reversed have until Thursday next week to object.

The objections include the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. 

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

'I'm not from Gqeberha': Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga digs in his heels about PE name change

"If you want to talk about restoration, you can't say you are restoring the language of Xhosa using Gqeberha because it has no meaning," said Bhanga.
News
1 week ago

Gqeberha — still time to object

The Gqeberha name is not permanent — yet.
News
2 weeks ago

Gqeberha? Did that really happen, ask Walmer township residents

Many Walmer township residents either don’t care or don’t know that Gqeberha - derived from their township’s Xhosa name - is Port Elizabeth’s new ...
News
2 weeks ago

