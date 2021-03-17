Vaccines and Covid-19: Here’s who you should follow on Twitter for accurate info

SA aims to vaccinate 67% of its population, or about 40 million people, to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

Here are five experts you need to follow on social media for accurate information about the coronavirus and the vaccines:

Linda-Gail Bekker : @LindaGailBekker.

Prof Bekker is a co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial.

She recently told the Sunday Times the ongoing clinical trials are progressing well and she is optimistic about the next phases of the vaccine rollout.

Bekker is also a researcher and director at the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation (DTHF).

Shabir Madhi: @ShabirMadh

Madhi is a professor of vaccinology and director of the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit at Wits University.

He is passionate about “creating a healthier life for children by prevention of diseases through vaccination”, according to his Twitter bio.