Gift of the Givers bequeathed whopping R8m

A generous Garden Route man has pledged a whopping R8m to the Gift of the Givers Foundation when he dies.

The 72-year-old man, who did not want his identity revealed, said the humanitarian organisation had restored his faith in God — years after he lost the love of his life in a fatal car crash only days before they were due to wed.

It was because of this that he decided to leave his estate to the foundation.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described the anonymous donor, of Mossel Bay, as an inspiration.

