Licensing officials ask for bribe but get handcuffs instead

A Northern Cape traffic official and driving instructor were paid the bribe money they allegedly asked for — but summarily ended up in handcuffs.

It is alleged that the duo tried to extort R3,500 from a prospective driver who had gone to the Jan Kempdorp testing centre. The duo said that he could get his driver's licence if he paid the fee.

Instead, their victim complained to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team.

Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “A sting operation was then conducted whereby the suspects accepted a gratification of R3,500 and they were subsequently arrested”.

Both suspects, aged 45 and 59, worked at the testing station.

They were expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp magistrate's court on Friday.

