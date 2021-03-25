Level 2 on the cards for Easter? Here are some major changes that could be in place before the holiday

Talk about the country's possible return to level 2 lockdown has Mzansi shaking in its boots, sparking rumours about a 21-day booze ban that have since been dismissed by the government.

This comes after Prof Salim Abdool Karim, the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), called for the government to move SA to alert level 2 before the Easter holiday as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Abdool Karim said moving to level 2 lockdown before the upcoming long weekend could minimise the risk of a third Covid-19 wave.

“I don’t know if we will have a third wave after Easter. But I don't want to wait to find out. I would rather take the precautions and reduce our chances of a third wave,” he said.

“I think if we did those activities we would reduce the risk of super-spreading events like what happened with the second wave, which hit us badly because of such events. This time we want to avoid the risk of super-spreading events.”