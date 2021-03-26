COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Quarter of small businesses closed because of Covid-19 — survey

March 25 2021 - 07:30

Quarter of small businesses closed because of Covid-19 — survey

A quarter of small, medium and micro (SMME) enterprises reported being forced to close their doors as a result of Covid-19 and there was a chance that a collective 1.2 staff could be laid off over the next six months.

These are figures from the BeyondCovid Business Survey, which paints a bleak picture for the future of the country's SMME sector one year on from when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.