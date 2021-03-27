COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Tendulkar contracts coronavirus as new cases surge in India
March 27 2021 - 10:52
Former CDC chief says he thinks Covid-19 originated in a Chinese lab
The former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, embracing a theory rejected by many global epidemiologists that has contributed to tensions between China and the West.
“I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped,” Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC in the Trump administration, said in a televised interview with CNN.
March 27 2021 - 10:45
Facebook freezes Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro's page over Covid-19 misinformation
Facebook has frozen Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for violating policies against spreading misinformation about Covid-19 by promoting a remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.
Maduro in January described Carvativir, an oral solution derived from thyme, as a “miracle” medication that neutralises the coronavirus with no side effects, a claim doctors say is not backed by science.
March 27 2021 - 10:23
India batting great Tendulkar contracts Covid-19 as new cases surge
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has mild symptoms as infections continued to surge in the world's second-most populated country.
Tendulkar, who will turn 48 next month, retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.
"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar said on his Twitter handle.
India on Saturday reported 62,258 new infections, its highest since October, taking its tally to 11.91 million. The death toll rose by 291 to stand at 161,240.
Tendulkar lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in cases.
Reuters
March 27 2021 - 10:08
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 20,472
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 20,472 to 2,755,225, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 157 to 75,780, the tally showed.
Reuters
March 27 2021 - 9:51
Australia's Queensland state records one new coronavirus case
Australia's Queensland state reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday linked to the highly contagious B117 UK mutant strain but authorities say the situation is not yet alarming.
The infected man is a close contact of a 26-year-old male who tested positive on Friday.
No other Australian state or territory has reported new cases of community transmission in recent days.
Australia has reported more than 22,200 local Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths since March 2020. The country has ranked among the top 10 in a Covid performance index for its successful handling of the pandemic.
Reuters
March 27 2021 - 9:23
Britain nearing vaccine deal with EU
Britain is close to striking a vaccine deal with the EU as soon as this weekend that will remove the threat of the bloc cutting off supplies, The Times reported on Saturday.
Under the agreement the EU will remove its threat to ban the export of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Britain, it added.
In return, the UK government will agree to forgo some long-term supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that had been due to be exported from Holland, the newspaper reported.
Reuters
March 27 2021 - 9:07
Brazil posts record 3,650 new Covid-19 deaths
Brazil posted a record 3,650 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, and the country also unveiled its first two domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine candidates for human trials, which although months away from use, should eventually help tame the pandemic.
More than 300,000 have died from Covid-19 in Latin America's biggest country. It is the world's second highest total after the US, making Brazil the global epicentre of the outbreak due to a lack of federal restrictions, an infectious new variant and a patchy vaccine rollout.
Friday's record death toll was the second this week, with a historic 100,158 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Reuters