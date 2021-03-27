COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Tendulkar contracts coronavirus as new cases surge in India

March 27 2021 - 10:23

India batting great Tendulkar contracts Covid-19 as new cases surge

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday he has contracted the novel coronavirus and has mild symptoms as infections continued to surge in the world's second-most populated country.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 next month, retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar said on his Twitter handle.

India on Saturday reported 62,258 new infections, its highest since October, taking its tally to 11.91 million. The death toll rose by 291 to stand at 161,240.

Tendulkar lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in cases.

Reuters