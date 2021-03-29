Aspen’s Gqeberha factory to manufacture millions of Covid-19 vaccines

At least half of the South African population will receive a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine manufactured in Gqeberha — home to Aspen Pharmacare’s R3bn sterile facility.

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad made the announcement on Monday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s whirlwind tour of the facility, which contains hi-tech equipment and systems.

Saad said the first batch would be made available to SA by April, HeraldLIVE reported.

A further supply of 400 million vaccines, also manufactured at the Gqeberha facility, will be dispatched to the African Union (AU).

“This is a watershed moment for Aspen as we continue to implement our strategic vision of delivering quality, affordable medicines using high technology pharmaceutical equipment that contributes to improved health outcomes,” Saad said, addressing Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza.