Covid-19 vaccines for health staff on track

SA is expecting its final batch of 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for the Sisonke study in the next two weeks said Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the study, delivering the shots to health-care workers.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator of the study, said: “By the end of the week we should have a quarter of a million arms done.”

The study aims to vaccinate half a million health-care workers, out of an estimated 1.5 million in SA, by the end of April. The national vaccine rollout programme is expected to pick up where Sisonke leaves off.