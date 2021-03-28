Dr Soon-Shiong: The viral evolution of man behind pill to prevent Covid-19

For someone who has been fielding calls from Europe and SA in the early hours, Patrick Soon-Shiong shows no sign of fatigue when he logs on to the Zoom call at 6.30am Pacific time.

Clear-eyed, smiling, with a shock of greying hair, South Africa-born Soon-Shiong leans back in his office chair and smiles as a ray of Los Angeles sunshine streams into the room.

“I live in LA, as you can see,” he laughs. “It’s hot.”

A cup of coffee steams on the desk and, stage left, a sandwich from which he grabs a few quick bites in between answering questions with an accent that hovers somewhere between the US West Coast and SA.

“I am sorry about my drinking coffee,” he says. “I’ve been up since 6am but this is the only time I get to eat.”

He casually mentions that he has to shoot off to a meeting at the LA Times afterwards, a reminder that he is more than just a doctor, surgeon, entrepreneur and inventor but that he also owns two of America’s stalwart newspapers — the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune, along with a share of the LA Lakers basketball team. While his motivation for buying the papers was to be “part of the voice”, his stake in the Lakers was done simply for love.

“I am a basketball fanatic,” he says. “When Magic Johnson came to me and said ‘would you like to buy my share?’ it was like a dream come true.”

He admits that owning the stake allowed him to “shoot around” with stars such as Kobe Bryant. “The Lakers was my outlet.”

The story goes that there were two South African guys of any importance in LA — and then Elon left, but the quip ignores an impressive CV. Soon-Shiong graduated fourth in his class of 189 students at Wits University’s medical school, carried out the first successful whole pancreas transplant at the University of California, Los Angeles and developed a type-1 diabetes treatment in which islets from a donor pancreas are transplanted to a patient to stimulate insulin production.

He invented Abraxane, a drug widely used in treating breast, lung and pancreatic cancer, and has since followed that with numerous patents — he says there are 500 or more — for treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. He is also invested in a number of biotechnology and artificial intelligence start-ups including one that will produce bio-plastics made from waste scoured from the Earth’s oceans.