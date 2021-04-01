South Africa

Nearly 1,300 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

01 April 2021 - 20:11 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,294 new Covid-19 infections and 51 fatalities in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night.
Image: 123RF.COM

This means that 1,549,451 total infections have been recorded to date, and 52,897 deaths.

The new infections came from 32,725 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.95%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 25 were in Limpopo, 13 were in Gauteng, six were in the Western Cape, three each in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and one was in Mpumalanga. There were no Covid-19 deaths recorded in the Free State, the North West or the Northern Cape in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said 1,474,826 total recoveries had been recorded, at a recovery rate of 95%, and that 269,102 health workers had received their Covid-19 vaccinations as of 6.30pm Thursday.

