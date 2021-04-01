South Africa

'Today we say goodbye to the public broadcaster': SABC staff react to retrenchment of over 600 employees

01 April 2021 - 08:30
The SABC previously announced it would retrench 400 employees. This has risen to 621. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Several former and current SABC staff have reacted to the retrenchment of more than 600 employees at the broadcaster.

This week the embattled broadcaster announced it had concluded its section 189 retrenchment process, retrenching 621 employees. Of those leaving the organisation, 346 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages.

Last year, the SABC announced it would retrench 400 employees.

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the section 189 process began with the issuing of the notice in June 2020, and “after an intensive nine-month period”, concluded on March 31.

“Some were concerned about the effect of lower job scale codes resulting from the organisation-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension. These colleagues took voluntary severance packages as a first option and chose not to participate in any alternative job-seeking processes,” Seapolelo said.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the retrenchment process was “extremely difficult for all stakeholders” and became emotionally charged at times but was “a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate”.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation,” he said.

On social media, the hashtag #SABCRetrenchments topped the trending list as many reacted to the news and some staff said their goodbyes.

In a now-viral video, news presenter Desiree Chauke broke down while presenting a bulletin.

“It is the last day of service for more than 600 SABC employees. In a notice to staff the public broadcaster said it had concluded its section 189 retrenchment process and will transition into a new structure from April 1,” she said while stuttering and breaking down.

“I apologise I am not able to finish the link, can I ask the producers to take a break.”

Former Metro FM personality Bonang Matheba said the retrenchments were painful to witness.

“The SABC played such a huge role in my career, it's so painful to witness all this! My thoughts go out to all the staff and families impacted by the retrenchments,” she said.

Another SABC newsreader, Thabile Mbele, said what would have been her last day of maternity leave marks the last day of her journalism career.

“I had more highs than lows. I loved my job, told horrific stories that changed people’s lives, met really wonderful people who supported me. Ngiyabonga kakhulu (thank you),” she said.

Here is a snapshot of some of the other reactions:

X