'Today we say goodbye to the public broadcaster': SABC staff react to retrenchment of over 600 employees

Several former and current SABC staff have reacted to the retrenchment of more than 600 employees at the broadcaster.

This week the embattled broadcaster announced it had concluded its section 189 retrenchment process, retrenching 621 employees. Of those leaving the organisation, 346 are employees who opted for voluntary severance packages.

Last year, the SABC announced it would retrench 400 employees.

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the section 189 process began with the issuing of the notice in June 2020, and “after an intensive nine-month period”, concluded on March 31.

“Some were concerned about the effect of lower job scale codes resulting from the organisation-wide job evaluation process, on current salaries and their pension. These colleagues took voluntary severance packages as a first option and chose not to participate in any alternative job-seeking processes,” Seapolelo said.

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the retrenchment process was “extremely difficult for all stakeholders” and became emotionally charged at times but was “a necessary component of the SABC’s turnaround plan to ensure the public broadcaster’s long-term financial sustainability and capacity to fulfil its extensive public mandate”.

“The process was necessary to preserve and reposition the SABC as a resilient and viable public broadcaster and public media organisation,” he said.