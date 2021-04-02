South Africa

Four suspects bust for creating 'fake Covid-19 travel certificates'

02 April 2021 - 14:58
The fake cerficates were allegedly produced at an Internet café. Stock photo,
Image: 123RF/Pedro Antonio SalaverrÃ­a Calahorra

The Hawks have arrested four people in Gauteng for creating fake Covid-19 travel certificates.

The suspects, aged 32 to 42, were arrested in Windsor East, Randburg.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the suspects allegedly created the fraudulent certificates at “an internet cafe and laundry shop in Windsor East”.

“[The investigating] team received intelligence and secured a search and seizure warrant. They successfully executed the warrant at the positively identified business premises on Tuesday,” said Mulamu.

“Upon searching the premises, police seized electronic equipment and documents for further investigation.”

The suspects appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday on charges related to contravening the National Disaster Management Act.

