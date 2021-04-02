Fundraising campaign for popular Joburg doctor Sindi van Zyl in hospital with Covid-19

The husband of popular Johannesburg physician and radio DJ Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl, who is on a ventilator with Covid-19, has made an impassioned plea for contributions to a fundraising campaign to help with mounting medical bills.

Van Zyl, who amassed a large Twitter following for providing both medical and non-medical advice, was admitted to hospital in February with breathing problems after she contracted the virus a month earlier.

Her husband Marinus van Zyl said on fundraising platform Quicket: “Doctor Sindi van Zyl, who you may know as a life-giving friend, inspirational doctor or DJ, is my wife.

“She was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and admitted to hospital in February due to trouble breathing.

“Six weeks later, she is still in hospital. The cost to the family of the hospital alone has already exceeded R1m, and we are running out of funds.”

Van Zyl said his wife was unable to breathe on her own yet, and “the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is about R150,000 per week.

“She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator.