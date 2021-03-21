A year in the life of doctors on the frontline of SA's Covid-19 battle

Makaulule has not yet been vaccinated but said most of the 12 people in her department have had the jab.

"I'm trying to remain optimistic. [But] there's still a part of me that thinks that if a third wave comes, I don't know if we'll be ready for it in terms of resources in the public sector."

Last June, Dr Suhayl Essa was working at a GP's private practice and also recovering from Covid-19. He has since taken up a post at a public hospital near Johannesburg.

Essa was vaccinated two weeks ago.

The pandemic has revealed glaring weaknesses in the health sector that the government needs to address, he said.

"We have a very toxic relationship with alcohol in this country and it has a direct effect on our health-care system.

"It puts massive strain on the system [and] it needs to be addressed."

Essa, who had not seen the impact of the first wave on SA's hospitals, was shocked when the second wave hit.

"When the second wave came, it was overwhelming in the beginning. There were a lot of sick, sick patients coming in in numbers."

But the fact that doctors understood much more about the virus and how to treat Covid-19 compared to six months earlier was encouraging, he said.

As the first wave surged through the country and emotions ran high, Dr Adam Barnes, who works at private clinics in Johannesburg, wrote a scathing social media post about the strain on frontline workers.

Eight months later - and despite higher numbers of patients during the second wave - the outlook was much better.