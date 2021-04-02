'Prayer and video calls saw me through fight against Covid-19': health-care worker

Versfeld said he was looking forward to getting a Covid-19 vaccination.

“I will take the vaccine because if I get it again it won’t be as severe from what I have read. Taking the vaccine is not only for yourself, but you’re also doing it for others too,” he said.

He emphasised the need to protect each other during the Easter weekend.

“This virus isn’t just about us, or how we want to live. It’s about everyone and our choices matter. We can keep others safe. There will be family gatherings,” he said.

“I encourage all residents to wear masks, sanitise your hands and keep a distance. I think we should actually say, ‘wear mask on behalf of somebody else’. Covid-19 affects all of us. My message is, stay home now so that we can have more visits later or see me less now so that you can see me more later. We need to protect each other from this virus.”

TimesLIVE