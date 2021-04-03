Fauci unveils study to test Moderna vaccine on SA Covid-19 variant

Data published in the New England Journal of Medicine have already shown that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which SA purchased but then sold to other African countries, had efficacy of only 10.4% against mild to moderate infections caused by the B. 1.351 variant.

The Moderna vaccine uses mRNA technology — the same technology being used for the Pfizer vaccine. This technology bases itself on a natural chemical messenger that warns cells in our bodies to make proteins that mimic part of the virus that causes Covid-19. This teaches the immune system to recognise and attack the actual virus.

The Moderna trial will enrol about 210 healthy adult volunteers at four clinical research sites in the US, and will test different dosing options and numbers of shots given.

The trial is led and funded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.