Arrested wife of slain hotelier allegedly offered R400k and diamond ring for her 'dirty work' — report

Her diamond ring and a payout of almost half a million rand. That's what the wife of slain Pofadder hotelier, Suretha Brits is alleged to have offered as payment for her “dirty work”, according to a report on Sunday.

Leon Brits was found floating in a swimming pool at one of the couple’s properties in Pofadder on October 7 2020. There were several stab wounds on his body.

His wife Suretha made a brief appearance in the Pofadder magistrate’s court in connection with her husband’s murder.

She faces charges of murder, aggravated robbery and perjury. The 30-year-old was arrested at their home in Marchand, Kakamas, on Monday.

Three men were arrested for the murder. One of the accused, Jacques van Vuuren, 37, entered into a guilty plea agreement with the state last Thursday.

The Kimberley high court sentenced him to 25 years for the murder, of which five years were suspended, 15 years for aggravated robbery and three years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently and Van Vuuren will effectively serve 20 years behind bars.

According to Rapport, Van Vuuren claimed in his plea agreement that Brits beat Suretha, had an extramarital affair and threatened her that she would lose custody of their three children.

Van Vuuren said that Brits' wife had “constantly pestered” him since September to do her “dirty work” for which she was prepared to pay R400,000 and even include her diamond ring worth R125,000.

The two other accused are Amantle Bareki, 24, and Enrich Williams, 34.

They are charged with murder, aggravated robbery and possession of an illegal firearm. They will appear in the Pofadder magistrate’s court on May 17.

