'Beach Cats' gang members arrested as police pounce on alleged cop killers

Seven members of the “Beach Cats” gang appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Wednesday after they allegedly beat a Cape Town police detective to death two weeks ago.

Mowbray police detective Sgt Thomas Ngobeni was murdered while off-duty after he allegedly got into a fight with Logan Lelieveld in Eerste River on Saturday March 27.

Lelieveld was one of the seven taken into custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state alleged that after the fight broke out, Lelieveld called his co-accused and members of his alleged gang, who were named as Uluvo Qhwesha, Kwezi Witbooi, Eletemba Qlesha, Clarence Esau, Ray-Leigh January and Ashwin Hunter.

The state alleged that Ngobeni was then assaulted by all seven of the men, who attacked him with beer bottles and bricks.

“The policeman attempted to run away but they tripped him. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Ntabazalila.