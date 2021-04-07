South Africa

SA passes 10-million mark for number of Covid-19 tests done

SA recorded 756 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, as well as 79 deaths.

07 April 2021 - 23:37 By TimesLIVE
More than 10-million people have been tested for Covid-19 across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
More than 10-million people have been tested for Covid-19 across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/MICROGEN

SA hit a significant milestone on Wednesday night, as the 10-million mark for the number of Covid-19 tests was passed.

There has been 1,553,609 total cases confirmed across the country by Wednesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said - and this from 10,020,025 tests conducted to date.

Of these, 24,594 were completed in the past 24 hours, with 756 of them coming back positive. This is a positivity rate of 3.07%.

Mkhize also reported that 79 new Covid-19 related deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 25 were in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, 18 were in the Free State, six were in Mpumalanga, four were in the Western Cape, and one was in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Limpopo, the North West or the Northern Cape.

This means that 53,111 fatalities have been recorded since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, 1,479,821 recoveries have been recorded (at a recovery rate of 95%) and the number of healthcare workers vaccinated so far is 278,909.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

A third of Covid-19 survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders - study

Health experts are increasingly concerned by evidence of higher risks of brain and mental health disorders among Covid-19 survivors.
News
13 hours ago

Global look at Covid-19: What you need to know about the pandemic right now

Reuters reports scientists have forecast that Brazil's surge in Covid-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the US, with ...
Lifestyle
10 hours ago

Brazil's Covid-19 death surge set to pass the worst of record US wave

Brazil's brutal surge in Covid-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, climbing well beyond an average ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X