World

Brazil's Covid-19 death surge set to pass the worst of record US wave

06 April 2021 - 16:46 By Pedro Fonseca
A worker takes an oxygen tank inside at a public hospital, during the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Duque de Caxias city in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil on March 30 2021.
A worker takes an oxygen tank inside at a public hospital, during the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Duque de Caxias city in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil on March 30 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil's brutal surge in Covid-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, climbing well beyond an average 3,000 fatalities per day, scientists predict, as contagious new variants overwhelm hospitals.

Brazil's overall death toll trails only the US outbreak, with nearly 333,000 killed, according to Health Ministry data, compared with more than 555,000 dead in the United States.

But with Brazil's healthcare system at the breaking point, the country could also exceed total US deaths, despite having two-thirds the population, two experts told Reuters.

"It's a nuclear reactor that has set off a chain reaction and is out of control. It's a biological Fukushima," said Miguel Nicolelis, a Brazilian doctor and professor at Duke University, who is closely tracking the virus.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed back against mask-wearing and lockdowns that public health experts consider necessary. The country dragged its feet last year as the world raced to secure vaccines, slowing the launch of a national immunisation program.

With weak measures failing to combat contagion, Brazil's Covid-19 cases and deaths are accumulating faster than ever. On the other hand, a widespread US vaccination campaign is rapidly curtailing what has been the world's deadliest outbreak.

Nicolelis and Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at Brazilian medical institute Fiocruz, are separately predicting that Brazil could surpass the United States in both overall deaths and the record for average deaths per day.

As soon as next week, Brazil may break the record U.S. seven-day average for deaths, forecasts the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. The US average for daily deaths peaked at 3,285 in January.

The IHME forecast does not currently extend beyond July 1, when it projects Brazil could reach 563,000 deaths, compared with 609,000 US casualties expected by then.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of Covid-19 ...
News
6 hours ago

Bolsonaro eyes health minister swap as Brazil's outbreak worsens, sources say

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, according to people familiar with the matter, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Contagious Brazil Covid-19 variant evades immunity, scientists warn

A highly transmissible Covid-19 variant that emerged in Brazil and has now been found in at least 20 countries can re-infect people who previously ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X