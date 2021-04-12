COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Low risk for third wave in SA - AI powered algorithm predicts
Amid fears of the possibility of the country experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, models show there is a low risk although the country remains vulnerable.
This is according to a finding using an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm designed by the University of the Witwatersrand in partnership with iThemba LABS, the provincial government of Gauteng and York University in Canada.
Japan begins Covid-19 shots for over 65s as fourth infection wave looms
Japan began Covid-19 vaccinations for its sizable elderly population on Monday, with imported doses still in short supply and the pace unlikely to stop a fourth wave of infection.
Shots for people aged 65 and above began at some 120 sites across the country, using Pfizer Inc's vaccine made in Europe and delivered to the regions in the past week.
Just 2,810 people in Tokyo are expected to get a shot from the first batch, while most regions will receive 1,000 doses or fewer, according to a health ministry schedule. Japan has a rapidly ageing population totalling 126 million.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato reiterated on Monday the government's projection that it can secure enough vaccines for Japan's 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of June.
"If imports from the EU go smoothly, I understand the country is expected to distribute vaccines that can be administered to all of the elderly," Kato said.
Tokyo also began on Monday a month-long period of quasi-emergency measures to blunt a fourth wave of contagion driven by virulent mutant strains and with the planned start of the Summer Olympics just over 100 days away.
India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by Covid-19
India reported a record 168,912 Covid-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.
India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.
Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 013 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 931 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 66 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 322 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/Woyyy4P2DM pic.twitter.com/LAhxIpXCHy— NICD (@nicd_sa) April 11, 2021