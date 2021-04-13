Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter

Self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Shepherd Bushiri and wife Mary have resumed their church duties after taking a short break to mourn their late daughter, Bushiri announced on Monday.

“My wife and I are delighted to inform you all that we are back from a short break we took from the pulpit following the passing of our daughter Saint Israella.

“We took some days off to be with the Lord as the Lord was dealing with our faith and faithfulness. We also took the opportunity of this break to be with family,” he wrote.

Bushiri thanked supporters “from every corner of the globe” and church leaders “for ensuring that church services, across all our branches in 73 countries, remained intact and vibrant”.