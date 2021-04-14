South Africa

Questions & disappointment after Norma Mngoma pulls out of Zondo commission appearance

14 April 2021 - 10:14
Norma Mngoma made a U-turn and opted not to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry. File photo.
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba

SA has expressed disappointment at Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma after she pulled the plug on her appearance at the state capture commission at the 11th hour.

On Tuesday, Mngoma withdrew from testifying at the commission, saying she was not pleased with how it had handled her matter.


Mngoma was set to testify regarding her previous allegations against her estranged husband, which supported his former bodyguard's testimony that Gigaba received money from the Gupta family.

However, through her lawyer Gcwalisile Makhathini, Mngoma said her proposed appearance at the commission was allegedly mishandled by the commission.

“This letter sets to inform the commission that as of late yesterday we received instructions from our client informing us of her personal concerns with regards to how various aspects of her proposed appearance at the commission has been handled or allegedly mishandled by the commission,” said Makhathini.

The commission's chairperson Raymond Zondo expressed disappointment and agreed with recommendations from the state capture legal team, saying a summons would be issued against Mngoma.

Mngoma first vowed to appear before the commission, if subpoenaed, to testify about what she had seen during her marriage to Gigaba during an interview with eNCA last year.

On social media, many were left hanging by her move not to show up, while others questioned it. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

