Politics

Norma Mngoma pulls out of state capture inquiry at 11th hour

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said it was ‘disappointing’ she took the decision at the last minute

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
13 April 2021 - 17:23
Norma Mngoma withdrew from testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Norma Mngoma withdrew from testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Nomachule Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, on Tuesday performed a last minute u-turn and withdrew from testifying at the state capture inquiry.

Mngoma, through her lawyers, told the inquiry she was not pleased with how it had handled her matter.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Her lawyer Gcwalisile Makhathini said: “This letter sets to inform the commission that as of late yesterday we received instructions from our client informing us of her personal concerns with regards to how various of aspects her proposed appearance at the commission has been handled or allegedly mishandled by the commission.”

Inquiry evidence leader Anton Myburgh SC said Mngoma should be summoned to testify.

Chairperson Raymond Zondo expressed disappointment about the development and agreed she should be summoned, and thus authorised that the same be issued against her.

Zondo said it was “disappointing” Mngoma had taken the decision to withdraw at the 11th hour.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Leaked audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry

ANC deputy secretary-general was scathing about judge Raymond Zondo’s conduct despite having apologised to him for similar attacks in February.
Politics
4 hours ago

Five state ‘security threats’ that worried the Zuma administration

''Not everybody is a friend to SA. We do have enemies and that is how intelligence works,'' former state security minister David Mahlobo told the ...
Politics
4 days ago

Gigaba says Norma Mngoma is using Zondo commission testimony to 'gain leverage' in divorce

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has applied to the Zondo commission to suppress Norma Mngoma's evidence as inadmissible, or alternatively hear ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Factionalism will triumph, despite vow of unity from ANCYL task team Politics
  3. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X