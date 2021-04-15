South Africa

Soldier and six others due in dock for protest action in Limpopo

15 April 2021 - 07:36
A soldier will appear in court on Thursday with other suspects on public violence charges related to protest action that took place last Friday in Limpopo.
A 53-year-old member of the SA National Defence Force is among seven suspects who will appear on Thursday at the Namakgale magistrate's court in connection with public violence that erupted in Phalaborwa, Namakgale and Lulekane last Friday.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, Phalaborwa was almost deserted after the R71, R40 and other subsidiary roads were blocked by protesters using tree branches, burning tyres and rocks.

“The violent protests hugely disrupted tranquillity in the affected areas as children could not go to school, people could not go to work and shops were closed. More police members had to be deployed to quell the violence,” Mojapelo said.

He said seven suspects aged between 23 and 53, were arrested during the targeted raids conducted in identified locations.

Mojapelo said two suspects, Peter Malatji, 50, and a 35-year-old woman, Mavis Malatji, were apprehended on Monday.

The two made a court appearance on Wednesday and Mojapelo said the female collapsed in court after they were remanded in custody and had to be rushed to hospital where she is under police guard.

“Both will again appear in the same court on April 20. More arrests are expected,” Mojapelo said.

