Students set up fiery blockade at MUT entrance
A group of EFF students blockaded an entrance of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, south of Durban, with burning tyres and other debris on Tuesday.
The protest is part of a national shutdown of institutions of higher learning campaign, #SizofundaNgenkani2021, being waged by students.
Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), continues adhering to the National shutdown mandate as Fighters intensify the call for DHET to respond on the #SizofundaNgenkani2021 demands.#NtumbaStreet#BladeWeCantBreathe#BladeMustFall#NationalShutdown@EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BOlyiXIDhM
The campaign, which kicked off on March 15, is aimed at forcing the department of higher education to meet students' demands of:
- scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion;
- providing free registration, computers and data for students; and
- increasing government funding for tertiary education.
MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said a statement would be issued.
Metro police spokesperson Supt Zama Dlamini said: “Our metro police as well as SAPS are at MUT. The students are protesting and both lanes coming in and going out on Mangosuthu Road were closed due to dirt being burnt on the roadway.”
She said while the roads are opened for now it is advisable for motorists to find alternative routes if possible.
