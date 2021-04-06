South Africa

Students set up fiery blockade at MUT entrance

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
06 April 2021 - 13:25
EFF students protest outside the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban on Tuesday.
EFF students protest outside the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: EFFStudents

A group of EFF students blockaded an entrance of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, south of Durban, with burning tyres and other debris on Tuesday.

The protest is part of a national shutdown of institutions of higher learning campaign, #SizofundaNgenkani2021, being waged by students.

The campaign, which kicked off on March 15, is aimed at forcing the department of higher education to meet students' demands of:

  • scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion;
  • providing free registration, computers and data for students; and
  • increasing government funding for tertiary education.

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said a statement would be issued.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Zama Dlamini said: “Our metro police as well as SAPS are at MUT. The students are protesting and both lanes coming in and going out on Mangosuthu Road were closed due to dirt being burnt on the roadway.”

She said while the roads are opened for now it is advisable for motorists to find alternative routes if possible.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Student union ends national protest after Nzimande meets some demands

The SA Union of Students on Thursday confirmed it has ended the national shutdown at universities across the country after the higher education ...
News
5 days ago

Our young people must start to act like grown-ups

Given that ours is a fairly young country, with most of its qualifying voters classified as youth, S'thembiso Msomi asks if political parties need ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

WATCH | Five stabbed in clashes between EFF and Sasco at Durban University of Technology

Five students were stabbed during violent clashes allegedly between members of the EFF student command and the South African Students Congress at the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X