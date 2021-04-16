South Africa

Emergency services official shot dead execution style in Free State

16 April 2021 - 08:40 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Police are investigating after an EMS member was shot execution style in Bethlehem.
Police are investigating after an EMS member was shot execution style in Bethlehem.
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

Free State police are investigating the murder of a Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services member who was shot execution style.

The grisly discovery was made on Thursday afternoon after police received a complaint about a body seen lying next to the R76.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a white Subaru Forester EMS response vehicle parked on the side of the road with headlights on, Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said.

“While inspecting the scene, the body of a 48-year-old man was found on the ground behind the vehicle with five bullet wounds on the back of the head and sandals next to him,” she said.

The victim, who was not in uniform, was later identified as an EMS member.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known and Mbambo confirmed that no arrest has been made.

“A case of murder has been registered for further investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two women gunned down in Limpopo village, allegedly by relative

A 35-year-old man allegedly took his brother's car and service firearm, which was used to kill two female relatives, aged 25 and 50, at GaMatsea ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man shot dead, execution style, near Teddy Mafia's home

A 52-year-old man was shot dead in an execution-style hit near the home of slain alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, on ...
News
1 month ago

KZN government condemns ‘senseless’ execution-style murders of Pietermaritzburg cops

The KwaZulu-Natal government has condemned the brutal murders of two police officers in Pietermaritzburg, saying the latest attack shows officers ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in SA, Joburg farm quarantined South Africa
  2. Mogoeng Mogoeng lashes 'rude and discourteous' Supreme Court hopeful South Africa
  3. Bushiris resume church duties after short break to mourn their daughter South Africa
  4. Chief justice Mogoeng questions ConCourt candidate's friendship with Pravin ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Scuffle outside church as elder refuses entry to latecomers South Africa

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
X