Wind fans Cape Town mountain blaze, residents near Devil’s Peak on high alert

Cape Town’s City Bowl residents are on high alert on Monday morning as strong winds fan the fires that ignited on Sunday.

More than 250 firefighters from the city, Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services remain on the ground, fighting the blaze on many fronts, the city said on Monday morning.

“The fire has now spread towards the Vredehoek area as a result of the south-easter. The wind speed increased from about 2am this morning and additional fire crews are now stationed at the Pepper Tree and Chelmsford area.

“As a precaution these areas were evacuated. Crews are on Tafelberg Road as the wind speed is predicted to increase throughout the morning. This could also potentially impact the deployment of aerial firefighting support this morning,” the City of Cape Town said.

The 1Second traffic alert service shared on Facebook that the south-easterly wind is blowing at 46km/h.

“This day ahead will be very challenging for our firefighters and EMS personnel,” it said.

Resident Dylan Moore posted: “Roads above Chelmsford have been evacuated in Vredehoek. The fire is raging and the down wind isn’t helping! Been up since 4am keeping an eye on the situation as we’re right next to Herzlia [school]. Packed our bags in case this wind forces the flames down to us."