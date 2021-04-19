'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell evacuates his Devil's Peak home almost engulfed by wildfire

Zol hitmaker Max Hurrell — who ignited social media platforms with his “lockdown anthem” last year — was forced to evacuate when the Cape Town wildfires spread to within metres of his Devil's Peak home.

Hurrell shot to fame after the release of Zol, which looped remarks made by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma about why she thought it was not safe to smoke during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former health minister, whose anti-tobacco stance led to tough legislation in the 1990s, drew the wrath of smokers when she quashed their hopes that the lockdown ban on the sales of cigarettes would be lifted.

The Cogta minister saw the humour in the track and contacted Hurrell via Twitter to encourage him to keep South Africans positive and laughing.