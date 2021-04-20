South Africa

Cape Town fire-starter suspect appears in court

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 April 2021 - 14:16
Firefighters battled to extinguish the runaway fire that engulfed Rhodes Memorial and destroyed a library at the University of Cape Town.
Firefighters battled to extinguish the runaway fire that engulfed Rhodes Memorial and destroyed a library at the University of Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

A man accused of starting a fire, potentially contributing to the spread of this week’s Table Mountain wildfire, appeared briefly in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday morning.

Frederick Mhangazo, a Tanzanian national, was charged with arson.

His case was postponed until next week.

Mhangazo was taken into custody on Sunday night.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Monday the suspect, in his 30s, was apprehended in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak after being spotted by a resident who tracked him down with the help of his sons and the family’s dogs.

Table Mountain National Park said initial investigations showed a fire suspected to have been left unattended by a vagrant was believed to have been the cause of the original blaze which ignited on Sunday morning.

Cape Town fires: Suspect being questioned as city probes arson link

A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday night as the City of Cape Town investigates reports about the original blaze being due to arson and of ...
News
1 day ago

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced a temporary suspension of all lectures for the rest of the week as management continues to assess the extent of damage to buildings, including damage to precious archives inside the university’s Jagger Library.

In a memo to students vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng urged the university community to unite to best recover from the ordeal.

“We cannot replace the treasures of scholarship we have lost, but we can create new treasures out of our own scholarship,” she said.

“In the same way, each of us can rebuild our own sense of purpose out of this tragedy. To do so, we need to help each other. This is a team effort.

“With your help, we will emerge stronger from this terrible episode.”

The fire remains largely contained, although waterbombing of hotspots continued on Tuesday.

 

 

UPDATE | Cape Town fire 'largely contained at this stage'

The fire which has been raging on Devil’s Peak in Cape Town since Sunday morning is “largely contained at this stage”, fire and rescue services said ...
News
22 hours ago

Gale-force winds had severely hampered firefighting efforts on Monday, but conditions improved on Tuesday.

“Overnight the wind dropped significantly and helicopters have been waterbombing the fire lines since early this morning,” the Western Cape provincial government said.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape local government, environmental affairs and development planning minister, said the fire remained dangerous.

“Our first priority remains fully extinguishing all the fire lines,” he said.

“Then over the next few days firefighters will continue to dampen down the affected areas and monitor for flare-ups until we are sure the fire is out.

“Damage assessments will be done and once the fire has been extinguished, an  investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two homes among 11 structures damaged in Cape Town fires

Over the next few days, firefighters will continue to dampen down the affected areas and monitor for flareups.
News
1 hour ago

They know the drill: Cape communities unite to halt the fire

Well-prepared Cape residents make important contribution to protecting their houses as the blaze crept closer
News
19 hours ago

Is improper fynbos management to blame for scale of Cape Town fire?

A warning about encroachment deeper into Table Mountain and alien plant infestation was issued two years ago
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X