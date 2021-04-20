South Africa

Two homes among 11 structures damaged in Cape Town fires

20 April 2021 - 13:22 By TimesLIVE

Eleven structures were damaged or destroyed during the wildfire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain on Sunday, says the Western Cape government.

These include two houses in the Rosebank area, six education buildings on the University of Cape Town campus, heritage buildings including the Mostert’s Mill and UCT's Jagger Library, and the restaurant at Rhodes Memorial.

Six firefighters sustained injuries in the line of duty and nine members of the public were taken to hospital with breathing challenges after smoke inhalation, the government said in an update at midday on Tuesday.

Anton Bredell, the minister of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the Western Cape, said the wildfire has been largely contained.

“Overnight the wind dropped significantly and helicopters have been waterbombing the fire lines since early this morning,” he said.

“Our priority remains fully extinguishing all of the fire lines. Then over the next few days firefighters will continue to dampen down the affected areas and monitor for flare-ups until we are 100% sure the fire is out.

“Damage assessments will be done as well, and once the fire has been extinguished the investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted.”

