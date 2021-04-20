South Africa

‘We must try to not make it political’: Chester Missing on Cape Town fires

20 April 2021 - 12:30
Chester Missing has weighed in on the devastating fires in Cape Town. File photo.
Chester Missing has weighed in on the devastating fires in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Opinionated puppet Chester Missing says SA should try to not make the fires in Cape Town a political score but instead donate to those in need.

The raging fires, which started on Table Mountain on Sunday, destroyed the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Jagger Library, the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant,  Mostert’s Mill and other heritage sites and homes.

In a video shared on social media, Chester said the tragic fires should not be used to settle political scores between the DA and the ANC.

“The thing we all need to be aware of is in Cape Town, the speed at which the city responds to fires can often be political,” he said.

“This fire destroyed the library at UCT. It is bad for everyone. We must try not making it political because we are South Africans and we make everything political.”

He urged people to continue dropping food and other necessary supplies for firefighters, students and others who have been affected by the fires.

Watch the video below:

TimesLIVE reported the city’s fire and rescue services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the devastating fires were “largely contained” on Tuesday with firefighting efforts focused on Deer Park and the Disa Park towers in Vredehoek.

On Tuesday, residents were evacuated from the fire’s edge in Vredehoek. Residents of University Estate banded together to prevent the fire encroaching after it leapt across the freeway in the morning.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Monday praised the police for arresting a suspect in connection with the fires.

He said the suspect was due to appear in court soon.

“I was pleased to hear the police in the Western Cape have arrested a suspect on a charge of arson in connection with the Table Mountain fires,” said Winde.

“I call on the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigations to ensure this does not happen again.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mbhazima Shilowa questions those 'celebrating' the burning of UCT's library with 'our own stories'

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa asked who in their right mind would celebrate the burning of the institution which housed stories about “our ...
News
3 hours ago

Cabinet minister's Newlands home destroyed in Cape Town blaze

A government minister’s residence in Newlands was destroyed by the fire that ravaged Cape Town, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de ...
News
18 hours ago

‘History is burning’ — devastation caused by raging Cape Town mountain fire

Scores of social media users have expressed shock and sadness after raging Cape Town mountain fires destroyed the University of Cape Town’s Jagger ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist
X