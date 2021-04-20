‘We must try to not make it political’: Chester Missing on Cape Town fires
Opinionated puppet Chester Missing says SA should try to not make the fires in Cape Town a political score but instead donate to those in need.
The raging fires, which started on Table Mountain on Sunday, destroyed the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Jagger Library, the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, Mostert’s Mill and other heritage sites and homes.
In a video shared on social media, Chester said the tragic fires should not be used to settle political scores between the DA and the ANC.
“The thing we all need to be aware of is in Cape Town, the speed at which the city responds to fires can often be political,” he said.
“This fire destroyed the library at UCT. It is bad for everyone. We must try not making it political because we are South Africans and we make everything political.”
He urged people to continue dropping food and other necessary supplies for firefighters, students and others who have been affected by the fires.
Watch the video below:
TimesLIVE reported the city’s fire and rescue services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the devastating fires were “largely contained” on Tuesday with firefighting efforts focused on Deer Park and the Disa Park towers in Vredehoek.
On Tuesday, residents were evacuated from the fire’s edge in Vredehoek. Residents of University Estate banded together to prevent the fire encroaching after it leapt across the freeway in the morning.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Monday praised the police for arresting a suspect in connection with the fires.
He said the suspect was due to appear in court soon.
“I was pleased to hear the police in the Western Cape have arrested a suspect on a charge of arson in connection with the Table Mountain fires,” said Winde.
“I call on the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigations to ensure this does not happen again.”
TimesLIVE