‘We must try to not make it political’: Chester Missing on Cape Town fires

Opinionated puppet Chester Missing says SA should try to not make the fires in Cape Town a political score but instead donate to those in need.

The raging fires, which started on Table Mountain on Sunday, destroyed the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Jagger Library, the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, Mostert’s Mill and other heritage sites and homes.

In a video shared on social media, Chester said the tragic fires should not be used to settle political scores between the DA and the ANC.

“The thing we all need to be aware of is in Cape Town, the speed at which the city responds to fires can often be political,” he said.

“This fire destroyed the library at UCT. It is bad for everyone. We must try not making it political because we are South Africans and we make everything political.”

He urged people to continue dropping food and other necessary supplies for firefighters, students and others who have been affected by the fires.

