South Africa

Canadian woman leaves NSRI R20m in her will — search and rescue vessel named in her honour

23 April 2021 - 10:16
The NSRI named its newest search and rescue vessel after donor Donna Nicholas.
Image: Facebook/NSRI

Cape Town's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a charity organisation dedicated to saving lives on SA waters, will add to its fleet a new search and rescue vessel, the Donna Nicholas, worth R20m.

The institute received a donation from Nicholas, who left the amount in her will to help continue the work done by the institute. The new vessel was named in her honour. 

According to the institute, the Canadian was the president of the South African Felt Industries in Cape Town after she had headed several companies in the US, including American Eagle Airline. She was introduced to the NSRI during one of the Rotary Wine Auctions that aim to raise funds for the institute.

She had become involved in its work and was a supporter of the institute over the years.

The Donna Nicholas began her maiden voyage in Simon's Town last Saturday. 

Station 10 commander Darren Zimmerman said in a statement that all preparations required had been made to receive the vessel. 

“With any new vessel comes planning and facility alteration to accommodate her. The rescue base has been rebuilt and the slipway and winch gear upgraded to house this magnificent vessel. The upgrades are now complete, and the crew is busy adding the final touches to make it home for Donna Nicholas and crew,” said Zimmerman.

NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson said the new vessel was part of a response to the need for modernisation of sea search and rescue services. 

The vessel was built “as a hull, deck and bulkheads” in France by the naval architects Pantocarene and manufactured by Bernard Shipyard and completed by Two Oceans in Cape Town. 

Two Oceans said the NSRI partnered with it to manufacture future rescue vessels locally.

Another NSRI vessel, Alick Rennie, was built to completion in France. Both were delivered in Cape Town last month.

