Search for missing East London bodyboarder continues

16 April 2021
The search for the missing East London bodyboarder continued on Thursday.

Robert Frauenstein, 38, went missing on Tuesday morning while bodyboarding in Chintsa.

Frauenstein’s bright yellow and pink bodyboard was found washed up on the beach on Tuesday with what was suspected to be bite marks from a shark, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Capt Khaya Tonjeni told DispatchLIVE on Thursday afternoon that the search was still under way.

“On Wednesday a full search resumed with a helicopter by NSRI, search and rescue from SAPS came with the dog unit to scan the beach. A vessel was used to search on the coast with private boats assisting, without luck,” Tonjeni said.

On Tuesday, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the matter was now with the police who would continue to co-ordinate the search and investigations.

