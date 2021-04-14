South Africa

Precautionary shark warning issued during search for missing bodyboarder at Chintsa

14 April 2021 - 11:33 By TimesLIVE
A large-scale search is under way in the Eastern Cape for a missing bodyboarder. Archive image.
Image: DELORES KOAN

A search is on for a missing Chintsa businessman after his bodyboard washed up on the beach with what appears to be shark bite marks.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) East London and the police are conducting an ongoing search along the coastline at Chintsa for the 38-year-old man.

He went missing while body boarding in the Wild Coast area on Tuesday.

“Police, police K-9 search and rescue and a police dive unit are engaged in a search operation. They are joined by a private helicopter which was volunteered to assist by a local businessman, the Eastern Cape government health EMS rescue helicopter and friends of the missing man, who have launched boats to help the police search,” the NSRI said.

“It appears the missing man was bodyboarding in the surfline at Chintsa. Later in the day his bodyboard was found washed up on the beach and he was nowhere to be found.

“The bodyboard appears to have bite marks that may be from a shark, and this is being investigated.”

As a precaution, the NSRI and Buffalo City metropolitan municipality are appealing to swimmers, paddlers and surfers to be cautious along that stretch of coastline between East London and north of Chintsa.

“Although at this early stage a shark incident cannot be confirmed, this public warning is carried on the assumption this incident may be shark-related and caution is advised.”

The NSRI appealed to anyone who may have been in the area of Chintsa beach at around 11am on Tuesday to come forward if they noticed anything that may be related to this case.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time."

TimesLIVE

