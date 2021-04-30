Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch

Standard Bank has apologised for a glitch that disrupted services to customers using its mobile banking app, internet banking, ATMs and one-time passwords to process payments and make purchases at month end.

“While our teams worked tirelessly to resolve the service disruptions, this was of little solace to our customers attempting to use these services at month end,” Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile said in a statement on Friday.

“We do appreciate that this has been severely disruptive and not what our customers have come to expect from Standard Bank.”