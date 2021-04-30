WATCH | Rare blue whale found dead at Walvis Bay after suspected ship strike

An Antarctic blue whale has washed up in Walvis Bay, the first known stranding in Africa since the end of commercial whaling.

The whale appears to have died from injuries sustained when colliding with a large vessel. However, researchers say its presence in Namibian waters could attest to a growing population of the critically endangered species.

The stranding on Tuesday this week was confirmed by Cape Town-based scientists who conduct marine research in SA and Namibia.

The Antarctic subspecies of blue whales — the world’s largest animal — are known to visit the deep waters off the Cape and Namibia but are rarely sighted.

“This is the first ever recorded stranding of this species in Namibia, SA or probably Africa since the end of commercial whaling,” said the team from Sea Search and the Namibian Dolphin Project.