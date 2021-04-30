South Africa

WATCH | Rare blue whale found dead at Walvis Bay after suspected ship strike

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
30 April 2021 - 14:24
An Antarctic blue whale washed up dead on the shores of Walvis Bay, Namibia, on April 27. The animal was confirmed to be a female that was just over 18m in length and had several injuries consistent with a strike by a ship.
An Antarctic blue whale washed up dead on the shores of Walvis Bay, Namibia, on April 27. The animal was confirmed to be a female that was just over 18m in length and had several injuries consistent with a strike by a ship.
Image: Bridget James/Namibian Dolphin Project

An Antarctic blue whale has washed up in Walvis Bay, the first known stranding in Africa since the end of commercial whaling.

The whale appears to have died from injuries sustained when colliding with a large vessel. However, researchers say its presence in Namibian waters could attest to a growing population of the critically endangered species.

The stranding on Tuesday this week was confirmed by Cape Town-based scientists who conduct marine research in SA and Namibia.

The Antarctic subspecies of blue whales the world’s largest animal are known to visit the deep waters off the Cape and Namibia but are rarely sighted.

“This is the first ever recorded stranding of this species in Namibia, SA or probably Africa since the end of commercial whaling,” said the team from Sea Search and the Namibian Dolphin Project.

“The Antarctic subspecies of blue whales (Balaenoptera musculus intermedia) remains listed as critically endangered due to the fact that the current estimated population is still less than 1% of its original pre-whaling size,” Sea Search said this week.

“However, surveys coordinated by the International Whaling Commission have estimated the population to be increasing at around 7% per year.

“Blue whales are usually found offshore (well off the continental shelf), and their seasonal migrations and breeding and feeding grounds are generally poorly understood. There are only a handful of sightings (fewer than 10) of live blue whales around southern Africa to date, mostly off western SA and Namibia, despite extensive observer effort.”

Although the whales are seldom seen they are frequently heard by scientists conducting acoustic monitoring in deep waters. The recordings support the theory of an overall population recovery.

It looks like the ship hit the flank, then the animal was rolled and the fin was broken too. It likely died very quickly.
Simon Elwen, Namibian Dolphin Project

The stranded whale was 18.3m long (they can reach up to 30m) and had a broken flipper most likely caused by being struck by a ship.

“Ship strikes can injure or kill whales and dolphins and several have occurred in SA over the last few years, but this is the first clear evidence of it in Namibia on a large whale,” Sea Search said.

“The downside of recovering populations of large whales is that with increasing whale numbers comes increasing negative interactions with human impacts like fishing, entanglement and ships, not to mention the impacts of over fishing and habitat change.”

Simon Elwen, Namibian Dolphin Project director who is affiliated with Stellenbosch University, said: “We are as confident as we can be without a full necropsy that the cause of death was ‘ship strike’.

“It looks like the ship hit the flank, then the animal was rolled and the fin was broken too. It likely died very quickly.”

TimesLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

SA freediving champion reveals sea's secrets in new reality show

She has snuggled with nurse sharks, frolicked with dolphins, been in the presence of gigantic tiger sharks and fulfilled her life’s dream of swimming ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

They’re having a whale of a time with heating, not so much with intellect

A study has found that the size of whale and dolphin brains is all about keeping warm and it could save them in future
News
1 month ago

It’s not about having a whale of a time, tourist boats need to give a wide berth

A study has shown whales and dolphins do not enjoy being viewed close up, hence the laws that are in place
Science
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  3. Unisa staff appointments don’t add up, says draft report News
  4. ‘Enraged’ Joburg man due in court after trying to drive car into News Café South Africa
  5. Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X